All you need to know about Vodafone’s updated Rs. 50, 100 & 500 plans!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, leading telecom companies including Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL, Idea have been grabbing headlines for their recharge plans at an affordable price for their customers. Specifically talking about, Vodafone has updated its Rs. 50, 100 and 500 recharge plans with up to 84 days validity.

Airtel and Vodafone also recently brought their long-validity options at Rs. 1,699 to provide their subscribers with 365 days of validity.

The listing on the Vodafone website shows that the Rs. 50 recharge plan brings Rs. 39.37 of talk time and has outgoing validity of 28 days. The recharge includes an access fee of Rs. 3 and a GST of Rs. 7.63.

If you want a talk time more than Rs. 39.37, Vodafone has the Rs. 100 recharge plan that offers a full time of Rs. 100 and comes with an outgoing validity of 28 days. There is also the Rs. 500 recharge plan with full talk time benefit of Rs. 500. The Rs. 500 recharge also notably has 84 days of validity.

Vodafone has also listed the Rs. 10 recharge plan that comes with a Rs. 7.47 talk time. For heavy talk time consumers, the telco is offering the Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000 recharge plans with full talk time offerings.

We were able to spot the Rs. 50, Rs. 100, and Rs. 500 recharge plans on the Vodafone site and the My Vodafone app in a list of Vodafone circles, including Assam, Bihar, and Jharkhand, Delhi & NCR, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Mumbai, and Punjab among others.

Telecom Talk reported the arrival of the new recharge plans. The Rs. 50 recharge is even said to have a talk time carry forward facility. This means your unused account balance will be carried forward with your next recharge.

As we mentioned, Airtel earlier this week re-launched the Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 recharge plans offering an outgoing validity of 28 days and lifetime activation validity. It is, however, worth pointing out that unlike the full talk time offering by Vodafone, the Airtel recharge plans had limited talk time options.