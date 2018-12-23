All you need to know about ‘Xiaomi Mi Play’!

One of the most famous smartphone brand Xiaomi or to present it in a better way India’s top most smartphone brands include Xiaomi which is known to be giving best quality battery and camera specifications, is all set to launch its newest re-branded version of upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Play is set to debut in China on December 24.

Xiaomi Mi Play will feature a waterdrop notch on the front. Note that Xiaomi has implemented iPhone X-like boatshaped notches on its recent phones. Mi Play will be the first device from the company to have the tinier notch, also seen on phones like OnePlus 6T.

Unlike Redmi series, Mi Play does away with metallic unibody and features glass-like finish on the back. The back panel looks very similar to Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Honor’s recent budget phones with radiant rear. Xiaomi Mi Play also features dual-rear cameras and fingerprint sensor on the back.

According to Xiaomi’s teaser, Mi Play will feature a Qualcomm processor. As the name suggests, Mi Play will be one of the company’s first gaming focused phones. The smartphone is expected to come with a range of optimisations under-the-hood to scale up graphics, audio and display for high end games such as PUBG Mobile.

Last week Mi Play had made its first unofficial appearance on the web. The smartphone was then said to launch with free 10GB data per month along with free internet access for one year. The phone was also spotted on China’s TENAA certification website. Listed as Redmi Note 7 Pro, the smartphone features a 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display.

According to the listing, Redmi Note 7 Pro aka Mi Play runs on an octa-core processor with up to 4GB of RAM, 12-megapixel dual-rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and 3,000mAh battery.