All you need to know BSNL’s revised Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, leading telecom companies including Airtel, BSNL, Idea and Vodafone have been grabbing headlines every now and then for their new recharge plans. Talking specifically, BSNL have revised its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan and the plan will offer unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day for 64 days, 100 SMS messages per day throughout the validity.

The listings on BSNL’s Calcutta and UP East websites confirm the launch of the revised Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan with 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 64 days. The listings also show that the updated plan offers additional 2.2GB data per day until April 30. Furthermore, post the available quota, subscribers will receive unlimited data access at 40Kbps speeds.

With the latest change, BSNL is offering as much as 204.8GB of data through the Rs. 349 recharge plan. The state-owned operator, as we mentioned, was previously offering 1GB daily data benefits and unlimited voice calls under the Rs. 349 plan for 54 days.

Unlike the revised Rs. 349 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days through its Rs. 349 recharge plan.

Airtel also has its Rs. 349 recharge to offer identical voice calling and SMS benefits alongside 3GB data per day for 28 days.