All you need to know newly launched ‘Vivo V9 6GB RAM Variant’!

The famous Chinese multi-national smartphone company Vivo which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Vivo V9 6GB RAM Variant’ in Indonesia priced at IDR 4,299,000 which roughly converts to $301.

Specifications:-

1. The smartphone will be available in two color options — Black and Red. It is currently available for pre-order which will run through July 5.

2. However, there is no information on whether it will be arriving in other markets where the Vivo V9 is already available.

3. While the design of the smartphone is similar to the standard Vivo V9, this upgraded model comes with major changes in terms of specifications.

4. It still boasts a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ IPS FullView Display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

5. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, while the standard edition was powered by Snapdragon 626 SoC.

6. The processor is coupled with 6GB RAM of RAM, which has been bumped up from 4GB in the standard variant.

7. While the processor and RAM received an upgrade, the camera has been downgraded. This newer model comes with a 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and a 12MP front-facing snapper while the original model features a dual rear camera setup with 16MP + 5MP sensors and a 24MP front-facing camera.

8. It supports AI-based Face Beautify app for the selfie and video call beautification, and also ‘AR Stickers’, apart from a ‘Portrait’ lighting effect and Bokeh depth-of-field effect.

9. The phone also comes with Face Access 2.0, which unlocks the device using face recognition. Connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro-USB port.

10. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS 4.0 on top. The device is fuelled by a 3260mAh battery, with no support for fast charging.