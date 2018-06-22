Always want my cinema to strike a conversation: Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who is all set to release his project ‘Lust Stories’, said that he always want his cinema to strike a conversation on several issues and that he makes films to evoke and provoke.

“I always (want my cinema to strike a conversation). I make films to evoke and provoke. And that usually leads to a conversation,” Kashyap told media over an email.

His project “Lust Stories” shows stories on love and lust, and has garnered a positive response. The director says it is time to have “conversations around the subject of sex”.

“It’s high time and only natural,” he added.

He says his sports film “Mukkabaaz” — which deals with the struggle of a boxer and with social issues like caste system, youth politics and the power play of people — holds a special place in his heart. The film will air on Saturday on &pictures.