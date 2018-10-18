Amar Singh files complaint against Azam Khan

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh filed a police complaint against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan alleging Khan threatened him and his family with physical harm.

Singh in his complaint has also alleged that Khan is trying to incite communal riots. Khan also allegedly threatened to attack his twin daughters with acid.

He has submitted a TV footage of a statement given by Khan wherein the SP leader can be seen telling a journalist that riots in the country can come to a halt when people like Amar Singh are butchered on the roads and his young daughters smeared with acid.

In his protest against Khan, his long-term arch rival, Singh started a yatra from Delhi a day ago. The yatra went through western UP and SP bastions and arrived in Kanpur and culminated in Lucknow late on Wednesday.

Amar Singh, who was SP national general secretary for many many years, has also urged the police to take stringent action against Khan, a former minister. The police said Singh’s complaint has been taken seriously and that action will be taken as per law after preliminary investigation.