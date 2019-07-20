Amarinder Singh accepts Sidhu”s resignation

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today accepted resignation of state Power Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Chief Minister forwarded the one-line resignation to Governor V.P. Singh Badnore for formal acceptance, who too accepted it, an official spokesperson told. Within hours of the resignation letter being forwarded to him by the Chief Minister, the Governor conveyed his acceptance of the same.

The Power portfolio will, for the time being, remain with the Chief Minister, said the spokesperson. Amarinder Singh, who had been indisposed for the last two days since his arrival from Delhi, saw the resignation letter this morning and sent it to Badnore for formal acceptance.

The Chief Minister had earlier, in Delhi, said he would see the resignation letter, which was received at his Chandigarh residence in his absence, and take a decision. The letter, however, was just a single sentence tendering Sidhu”s resignation, with no explanation or elaboration, said the spokesperson.

Sidhu had reportedly sent his resignation on June 10 to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and tweeted the same more than a month later.