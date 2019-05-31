Amarinder Singh greets new Navy chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today greeted new Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, saying it was a proud moment for the state.

“Congratulations to Admiral Karambir Singh for taking over as the new chief of the Navy. Proud moment for Punjab, Grey Eagle!” he tweeted.

Born to an Indian Air Force officer in Punjab’s Jalandhar town, Karambir Singh is one of the most decorated Admirals.

The Grey Eagle — senior-most serving naval aviator — of the Navy, Karambir Singh is the first helicopter pilot to become chief of the Naval Staff.