Amazon makes revenue of $56.6 bn in Q3

By
Team Pardaphash
-
amazon

Retail giant Amazon.com saw its net sales increasing 29 per cent to $56.6 billion in the third quarter this year, compared with $43.7 billion in third quarter of 2017 while their operating income increased to $3.7 billion in the third quarter, compared with operating income of $347 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Net income increased to $2.9 billion in the third quarter, or $5.75 per diluted share, compared with net income of $256 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.

“Amazon Business has now reached a $10 billion annual sales run rate and is serving millions of private and public-sector organisations in eight countries,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

“We’re not slowing down — Amazon Business is adding customers rapidly, including large educational institutions, local governments, and more than half of the Fortune 100,” Bezos said in a statement.

Amazon gave fourth-quarter revenue guidance in the range of $66.5 billion and $72.5 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced several new customer commitments and major migrations during the quarter.

Business News,Business Breaking News,, Amazon, Amazon revenue, Amazon sale, Cloud business

Retail giant Amazon.com saw its net sales increasing 29 per cent to $56.6 billion in the third quarter this year, compared with $43.7 billion in third quarter of 2017 while their operating income increased to $3.7 billion in the third…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH