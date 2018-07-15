Amazon Prime Day Sale: Get smartphones at almost half the price, details here!

The world’s third-largest information technology company by revenue Amazon is offering up to 40% off on smartphones and other products in its Prime Day 34 hour Sale starting tomorrow.

Amazon will start Redmi Y2 sale at 1 pm tomorrow but adding good news for all the prime members is that they can participate in a Quiz contest and get a chance to win OnePlus 6.

Other phones on offer include the Honor 7X, Honor 7C, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huawei P20 Pro and Lite, and Vivo V7+, Vivo V9.

Furthermore, shoppers can also avail nearly 80% discounts on accessories such as power banks, screen protectors, cases & covers as well as data cables.

Amazon Prime Day starts July 16, 12 noon and ends on July 17, 2018 midnight. Prime Day is an exclusive 36-hour celebration that provides Prime members on Amazon.in access to exclusive launches, blockbuster deals and entertainment premiers. Prime Day celebrations will start early on Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music and partner sites.