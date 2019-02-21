Amit Shah lashes out at Andhra CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

BJP President Amit Shah today lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and mentioned that if an award is to be given in the country for betrayal in politics, it would definitely go to Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting here, he made a scathing attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, saying he has a long history of betrayals.

“First he betrayed the great NTR, then he betrayed Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now he betrayed Narendra Modi for his political interests,” said Shah.

Referring to the TDP leader’s statement on Pulwama terror attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief alleged that Naidu trusts Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and not the Indian Prime Minister. “One should not stoop down to this level for his political interests,” he said.

The public meeting was organised to launch a nationwide campaign by the BJP to reach out to beneficiaries of various Central government schemes, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shah visited the home of a Dalit woman P. Jyoti, who got the house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said Modi has fulfilled dreams of millions of Indians like her and claimed that the largest number of beneficiaries of this scheme are from Andhra Pradesh.