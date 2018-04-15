Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit once you work with him: Sujoy Ghosh

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh who recently received the national award for his work, said that he thinks superstar Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit once you work with him and that he is writing a script and yet again he is hoping to work with Big B. While talking to the media when asked about his forthcoming project, he went on to say: "Well, I am writing a script and hopefully I will be working with Amit Ji…

While talking to the media when asked about his forthcoming project, he went on to say: “Well, I am writing a script and hopefully I will be working with Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan). I think Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit, if you work with him once, you want to work again and again I have so many fond memories of him. I wish to work with him soon.”

Big B first time tried out singing a Rabindranath Tagore’s memorable poem “Ekla cholo re” in Ghosh’s directorial venture “Kahaani” — which went on to win three National awards.

In 2016, Sujoy produced the film “Te3n” in which Big B not only appeared in a pivotal role but also sang the song “Kyun Re”.

“He always supported me, whenever I went to him with anything, any offers, I never came back empty handed. I think that is the greatness of that man,” Ghosh added.