Amitabh Bachchan is only one of his kind: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor who will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Race 3’, said that he can never replace Amitabh Bachchan and that Mr. Bachchan is the only one of his kind. He also expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for comparing him with Big B.

Praising Anil, Salman had said in an interview: “I think if there is any replacement to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, then it is Anil Kapoor.”

Thanking him, Anil tweeted on Thursday: “Thank you Salman Khan, for your generosity! Replacing Mr. Bachchan is an impossible dream. He is the only one of his kind. But I’m really honoured and humbled that you took my name in the same breath as him.”

Anil and Salman will soon be seen in Remo D’souza directorial Race 3. The film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, will hit the screens on Friday.