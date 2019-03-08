Amity Law School organize 4th National Moot Court Competition

The 4th National Moot Court Competition (8th March to 10th March) organized by Amity Law School, was inaugurated today at Amity university Gurugram campus by Hon’ble Shri Dipak Misra, Former Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Shri A K Patnaik, Former Supreme Court Judge, Mr Karnal Singh, Former Director, Enforcement Directorate and Prof. (Dr.) P B Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Gurugram.

The moot problem is based on the theme of “Constitutional and Criminal Issues”, the event will seek to integrate the academic potential, legal insight and art of advocacy amongst the law students of 42 teams, each comprising of 03 students from prestigious Law Schools/Universities of the country wherein their mooting and drafting abilities and argumentative skills would be put to test. These 42 Teams represent the best in the country, some of these being, Eight National Law Universities, Govt Law College Mumbai, IIT Kharagpur, ILS Pune, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, Symbiosis Pune and Hyderabad and Three Amity Law Schools. The prizes amounting to rupees three lakhs will be distributed to the winners adjudged first and second positions in the competition.

In his inaugural address Former Chief Justice of India Shri Dipak Misra said that, “I am not here to deliver the speech, I am here to talk to the young generation. Not ignoring each other is a sign of equality, mutual respect in normal conversation matters. There is an inclusionary concept and an exclusionary concept. Gender equality – “she includes he”. Distance or any other factor will not be impediment in acquisition of knowledge and also expositing ones interest in sharing the knowledge.”

While talking about Constitutional morality Former Chief Justice said, “People must be orderly arranged in society and constitution should be followed”.

While addressing the gathering Shri A K Patnaik said that legal system has changed a lot, the professions of the lawyers as compare to past have changed a lot. One advice he gave to young lawyers that your expressions should be strict, fast and mind should be quick to convince the judges. If you don’t succeed on first point that you think best, then you cannot succeed on second or third point.”

While addressing the gathering Mr Karnal Singh talked about the society and the system. He said that we need to change our system in a positive manner. If system is bad, survival of good is difficult. ”

While addressing the gathering Prof P B Sharma said that the toughest agenda is to create a law abiding society, we are saying ‘satyamev jayate’ but to ensure that it becomes a reality we require tremendous amount of personal sacrifice.”

Maj Gen P K Sharma (Retd), Director, Amity Law School while informing about the Moot Court Competition said that, “the theme of the moot court has deliberately been selected keeping in view the rising incidents of gender bias and criminality. The trophies to be awarded to the winners were also unveiled by the dignitaries.”

The Final Round of the Moot Court Competition will be held on 10th March, 2018. The winners will get certificates, trophies and cash prizes. The inaugural ceremony was concluded with a vote of thanks by Maj Gen P K Sharma (Retd.). Maj Gen BS Suhag(Retd.), Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Maj Gen G S Bal, Dean of Student Welfare, Sq Ld S K Singh (Retd.), Pranshul Pathak, Ms Neha Mishra, Dr. Vikas Madhukar were present at the function with HOI’s, faculty members and law students were present in large number.