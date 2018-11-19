Amritsar Blast: Amarinder Singh Announces Rs 50 Lakh Reward for Information on Suspects

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for information leading to the arrest of two men who threw grenades at a religious gathering in Rajasansi village, killing three people and injuring more than 20.

According to the reports information on the suspects can be provided to the Punjab Police helpline 181 and identity of the caller would be kept secret.

The suspected bombers have been caught on camera with their faces covered and riding a motorbike with no number plate. The grenade attack took place on Sunday afternoon at the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan of the Nirankari sect, about 15 km from Amritsar. The campus is located in Amritsar’s rural belt, around three kilometres from the Guru Ram Das Jee Amritsar international airport.