Amritsar train tragedy: Blame game still on, grief-stricken people left behind

Train accident in Amritsar that left at least 61 people dead is now going through a blame game phase as now the blame has been shifted onto the local administration by the Railways who had earlier denied any responsibility for a horrific accident in which a speeding train mowed down several people watching Dussehra festivities.

Outpouring grief over the tragedy has made everyone shift their gears as Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry to determine if any lapses had been responsible for Friday night’s accident.

Minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha, who visited the accident site near Joda Phatak, said, “The incident was not railways’ fault. There was no lapse on our part and no action against the driver will be initiated.” Local authorities did not inform the railways about the event, he said, adding that it is the district administration that gives permissions for organising such events.

Railway board chairman Ashwani Lohani indicated that the state-run transporter will not open an investigation into the accident during the event, organised near a level crossing barely 70 metres from the Amritsar-Jalandhar double railway track at around 7 pm.