Amyra Dastur is in awe of Rajkummar’s acting

Amyra Dastur, who has joined the cast of "Made In China", says she has to bring her best on the sets of the movie because she finds co-star Rajkummar Rao an extraordinary actor.

“I’m really happy with the films I have managed to bag during this year. People are definitely going to see a different side of me in this film as well. All I can say about my look is that my fans and the audience will definitely take a moment or two to recognise me in this film,” Amyra said in a statement.

This will be the second time Amyra and Rajkummar will be working together. The two will also be seen in “Mental Hai Kya”.

“Working with Rajkummar again is wonderful and to dress up in our unusual avatars or characters is even better because it is so different from ‘Mental Hai Kya’. I still need to bring my best on set because even though there’s a comfort level, he’s still an extraordinary actor and one has to keep up,” she said.

The film also stars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani.