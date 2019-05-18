Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to meet Mayawati, Akhilesh

According to the information given by the sources, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will likely meet Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

TDP sources said that Naidu, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, will also meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi here before Saturday noon.

Naidu will leave from Delhi to Lucknow around 2.45 p.m. and is expected to meet Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav after attending a programme in Lucknow around 3.45 p.m., the party source told media.

Naidu will return to Andhra Pradesh from a special aircraft around 7 p.m., the source said.

The TDP chief met the Election Commission on Friday and accused it of being pro-government and demanded action against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur for “insulting” Mahatma Gandhi.