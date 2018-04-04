Andhra Pradesh CM meets Arvind Kejriwal, discuss political situation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal amidst all speculations regarding next year's Lok Sabha elections. The two leaders met at Andhra Bhawan and were believed to have discussed the current political situation in the country after Naidu's TDP broke away from the BJP-led NDA, an AAP leader said. The TDP chief arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and met several opposition leaders to drum up support for a…

The two leaders met at Andhra Bhawan and were believed to have discussed the current political situation in the country after Naidu’s TDP broke away from the BJP-led NDA, an AAP leader said.

The TDP chief arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and met several opposition leaders to drum up support for a special category status to Andhra Pradesh — an issue that led him to break ties with the BJP.

Naidu has been upset with the BJP-led government at Centre over an alleged “injustice” against Andhra Pradesh despite assurances of a special status in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.