Anil Kapoor elated after conversation with Danny Boyle

Indian actor Anil Kapoor met British filmmaker Danny Boyle in London where they spoke about “family, friends and the future”.

“Catching up with Danny Boyle in London. We spoke about family, friends and the future… Conversations with him are always so insightful,” Anil tweeted on Saturday along with a photograph of the two. “All the best for ‘Yesterday’. Danny, looking forward to watching it soon,” he wrote.

Anil had featured in Boyle’s Oscar-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire”. In January, “Slumdog Millionaire” completed a decade since its release in 2009.

“It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, and what a journey it has been since then,” Anil had said in a statement. “Many have called ‘Slumdog…’ a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I’m honoured to have been a part of it,” he added.