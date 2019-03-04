Anil Kapoor keeps working on new aspects

Anil Kapoor today said that he keeps exploring as to what he can do and how he can improve.

Talking to media he said, “I aspire to do better, to be better. I believe there is no limit to human potential and that we are all capable of much more than we give ourselves credit for. It is my life’s mission to explore more of what I can do and how I can do it better.”

The 62-year-old is basking in the success of his latest release “Total Dhamaal”, which has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Anil said it is a great feeling to watch the audience love the comedy film.

“It’s a film we all had a blast working on and it is filled with fun. As long as we are making you laugh, it is a good day. I hope the film continues to rise for the coming days as well,” Anil said.

“Total Dhamaal”, directed by Inder Kumar, is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise “Dhamaal”. The second was “Double Dhamaal”.



