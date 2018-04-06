Another season of ‘Love School’ with my lady luck: Karan Kundra

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Karan Kundra who have been the gang leader in the television reality show ‘Roadies’, is all set to host another season of television reality show ‘Love School’ along with his lady luck and love Anusha Dandekar. While talking to the media, Karan went on to say: "Another season of 'Love School' with my lady luck... We could not ask for more as we get more time to spend with each other. I am very glad to be…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Karan Kundra who have been the gang leader in the television reality show ‘Roadies’, is all set to host another season of television reality show ‘Love School’ along with his lady luck and love Anusha Dandekar.

While talking to the media, Karan went on to say: “Another season of ‘Love School’ with my lady luck… We could not ask for more as we get more time to spend with each other. I am very glad to be a part of this show as schooling young lovers has also helped strengthened our bond.”

He further went on to say: “With an exciting twist this season, the couples will have to survive the test of time and only the strongest bonds will survive.”

This would be the first time eligible singles will be a part of the couples show on MTV.

On the other hand, Anusha said: “This time, we will also have a batch of enthusiastic singles who are willing to find love with no past strings attached. So, my only advice to people will be to retrospect their relationship and make sure their partners do not slip away too easily.”