Another spell of rain and snow in J&K

a Met department official informed that the minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley dropped due to clear night sky and here is another forecast another spell of rain and snow beginning.

“We are expecting another spell of moderate rain and snowfall from Friday afternoon. The weather will remain inclement till January 6 and there would be improvement after that,” a Met department official said.

Srinagar recorded 0.2 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 7.3 and minus 8.5 degree Celsius, respectively.

Leh recorded minus 13.3 degree Celsius and it was minus 17.6 degree Celsius in Kargil. Drass was coldest town in Jammu and Kashmir where the minimum temperature was minus 19.7 degree Celsius.

Jammu had 6.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 0.1 degree Celsius, Bannihal minus 0.4 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.9 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday.