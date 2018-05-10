Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests Arvind Kejriwal’s nephew in Delhi PWD scam

Nephew of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was today taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with alleged irregularities in road and sewer development works by the Public Works Department (PWD). Vinay Bansal is the son of Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal. Vinay Bansal was a partner in his father's firm, the Renu Construction, which is allegedly involved in the PWD scam. The Renu Construction allegedly got a PWD contract in 2015 using his influence as…

Vinay Bansal is the son of Kejriwal’s deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal. Vinay Bansal was a partner in his father’s firm, the Renu Construction, which is allegedly involved in the PWD scam.

The Renu Construction allegedly got a PWD contract in 2015 using his influence as Kejriwal’s relative. Besides probing the alleged fake bills submitted for payment for construction of a drains in Delhi, the ACB is also looking in the quality of work done by the firm.

The ACB filed three FIRs on May 8 last year in connection with the PWD scam against Kejriwal and others. The complainant was filed by Rahul Sharma, the founder of NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), alleged that the tender was awarded at 46 per cent lower than the estimated cost of Rs 4.90 lakh.