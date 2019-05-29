Anu Malik to join ‘Indian Idol’ again!

Singer-composer Anu Malik was sacked from the jury panel of “Indian Idol” after he was accused of sexual misconduct at the time of the #MeToo movement last year.

Now, according to sources, there are rumours about his return to the singing-based reality show as a judge. However, Anu denied to comment on the confirmation of his return to the show.

According to a source, the auditions will begin soon. There is no confirmation whether the makers will bring back Anu on the show or not, but Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are expected to return and perform their judging duties in the upcoming season of “Indian Idol”.

In October 2018, Anu had been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who called him a “paedophile” and a “sexual predator”.