Anup Jalota’s shocking revelations about BB 12, says never dated Jasleen

Mumbai: This is not the first time when a contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss and reveal unexpected secrets either of the show or about their personal lives therefore repeating the past recently evicted contestant of Bigg Boss season 12 Anup Jalota who entered the house with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu now revealed that he never dated her and that the show is scripted while it was the demand of the script that both of them had to enter the house as a couple.

He also disclosed that he only agreed to be the part of the show after Jasleen’s father requested him to do so and he was in the house only to make Jasleen a well-known face of the industry.

Many a times, he was heard speaking in the house as well that he is the reason behind Jasleen’s fame outside the house. Anup Jalota also said that both of them have met only a couple of times either at her home or his home. Her father is a very old friend to him and they never met outside the house and have only met at airport. Their relationship is not physical, it is spiritual, and it is musical.

Clearing the rumours of his presence in the house being fixed, he said that he is bound by his contract till December 31 and if the makers send him back to the house he would go but if he would not be informed about any such thing within a week or ten days then he will start taking over his concerts.

Along with Anup Jalota’s eviction, Saba Khan also got eliminated due to a format of double eviction this week. The sisters are finally set apart from each other and now people will finally get to see Somi Khan’s side in a different way.

It will be interesting to see Somi Khan playing alone in the house and what would be the twist in the story after the double eviction of two strong personalities?