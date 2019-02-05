Anupam Kher confirms new season of his series ‘New Amsterdam’

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher who was last seen in the movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, confirmed the new season of his upcoming series ‘New Amsterdam’ and he feels extremely delighted to share the news with his fans.

“I am delighted to share with you all that our series ‘New Amsterdam’ is confirmed for season 2. Congratulations to our brilliant cast and crew. It is a show which celebrates love, life, compassion and diversity. So happy and excited,” wrote the actor, who played a neurosurgeon in the first season.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

On the Bollywood front, the 63-year-old actor was last seen on screen in in “The Accidental Prime Minister”, directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

He played former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.