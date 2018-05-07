Anupam Kher feels responsibility about representing India

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has the opinion that he feels a sense of responsibility about representing India and he keeps this thing in mind while he takes up an international film or series. He further said that he focuses on "good work" in India and he wants to do "better" outside India as well. The actor, 65, on Sunday had tweeted that he was travelling to Belfast, Ireland for the shoot of "Mrs Wilson". In an accompanying video, he…

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has the opinion that he feels a sense of responsibility about representing India and he keeps this thing in mind while he takes up an international film or series.

He further said that he focuses on “good work” in India and he wants to do “better” outside India as well. The actor, 65, on Sunday had tweeted that he was travelling to Belfast, Ireland for the shoot of “Mrs Wilson”.

In an accompanying video, he said: “Have reached London and from here I got to Belfast for a series for BBC titled ‘Mrs Wilson’. It is a good role. Whenever I work for an international series or movie, then from within I feel I am representing India and I have to give my best. “I have to do good work in India but outside, I want to do better.”

Anupam further wrote: “Whenever I am doing an international film or series, in my mind I feel I am officially representing my country and I have to give my bestest. I get a sense of extra responsibility. Desh ki bhi izzat ka sawaal hota hai (it’s a matter of my country’s prestige too)! Looking forward to a great experience. 515th project.”