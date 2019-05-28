Anupam Kher heaps praise for Kangana Ranaut

By
Team Pardaphash
-
anupam kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised actress Kangana Ranaut and said that she is his favourite. He took to Instagram and posted: “Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana.”

He also uploaded a few photographs of himself with her. Dressed in a plain white dress, Kangana looked elegant with a pair of white heels and a pair of shades. Anupam too opted white for his airport look. He wore white shirt along with a pair of denim jeans.

Anupam has often praised Kangana a lot on social media. When Kangana claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”, Anupam had lauded the actress.

He had tweeted: “Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of women empowerment.”

On the work front, Anupam is gearing up for the release of “One Day: Justice Delivered” while Kangana will be next seen in “Panga”.

Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Anupam Kher, Instagram, Kangana Ranaut

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised actress Kangana Ranaut and said that she is his favourite. He took to Instagram and posted: "Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana." He also uploaded a few…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH