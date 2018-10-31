Anupam Kher quits as Chairman of FTII

Veteran actor Anupam Kher mentioned that he had quit as Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and gave reason that he is taking this decision due to his international assignments.

“It has been an honour, a privilege and a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious FTII. But because of my international assignments, I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation,” Anupam said in a letter to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The letter, sent on Tuesday, was released by Anupam on Wednesday. He requested the Ministry to scout for someone suitable for the post during his notice period.

An actor with a repertoire of over 500 movies including international projects, Anupam was named for the top post in October 2017. His predecessor Gajendra Chauhan’s tenure was marked by controversies and protests by students at the FTII campus.

Anupam has been busy working in the US on American show “New Amsterdam”, which has now been extended.