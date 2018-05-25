Anupam Kher reveals success mantra

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher today said that he learnt about life and showbiz with his "ups and downs". He stated: "My ups and downs have taught me so much about people, life and entertainment business. Thank you Mahesh Bhatt saab," he added. His first film was "Saaransh". The actor, a National School of Drama alumnus, was only 28 when he took on the role of a retired middle class Maharashtrian man who had lost his son, in the drama directed…

“I complete 34 years in movies. ‘Saaransh’, my first film was released on May 25, 1984. It has been an amazing journey so far,” Anupam tweeted.

Anupam won his first Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance, and the film was also chosen as India’s official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for Best Foreign language film.