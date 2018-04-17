Anupam Kher to receive ‘Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award’

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, will soon be receiving the ‘Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award’ and said that a phone call from her was an award for him in itself. Thanking legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher took to tweet: "Thank you Lata Mangeshkarji for finding me worthy of the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Your phone call in itself was an award for me. It will be…

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, will soon be receiving the ‘Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award’ and said that a phone call from her was an award for him in itself.

Thanking legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher took to tweet: “Thank you Lata Mangeshkarji for finding me worthy of the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Your phone call in itself was an award for me. It will be my great honour to be on stage with the other winners. Especially legendary Asha Bhosleji and Amjad Ali Khan Saab. Humbled.”

Singer Asha Bhosle, sarod exponent Amjad Ali Khan and actor Anupam will be awarded on April 24 for their contribution in their respective fields.