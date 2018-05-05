Anupam Kher to star in New Amsterdam medical drama series

According to media reports, actor Anupam Kher will be seen starring in the upcoming New Amsterdam medical drama series after NBC gave out the first series order from its pilot crop for the 2018-2019 season. An excited Kher, 63, tweeted: “Happy to share the great news! The NBC pilot New Amsterdam I shot for in New York has been picked up to be a series now. Here comes the Indian actor to join the cast and crew in New York.”…

According to media reports, actor Anupam Kher will be seen starring in the upcoming New Amsterdam medical drama series after NBC gave out the first series order from its pilot crop for the 2018-2019 season.

An excited Kher, 63, tweeted: “Happy to share the great news! The NBC pilot New Amsterdam I shot for in New York has been picked up to be a series now. Here comes the Indian actor to join the cast and crew in New York.” He also posted a series of photograph with actress Freema Agyeman.

“Dearest Freema my favourite co actor from Sense8! Looking forward to sharing the screen space with you in the new NBC series New Amsterdam,” he wrote.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, the series follows the brilliant and charming Dr Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director. The cast also includes Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine.