Anushka Sharma’s reaction to viral Sui Dhaaga memes is just amazing

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’ will be playing the role of a village girl in the movie. Ever since the makers of the film have released the trailer of the movie, people started trolling Anushka Sharma’s look in the movie and started making memes that went viral.

Viral memes of a crying Anushka who was subsequently placed in various mundane activities of life, starting from classrooms to even local train commute. Giving the most wittiest reaction to the meme makers, Anushka went on to say that she took all those viral stuff as a compliment and Varun on th other hand called her ‘Memes Ki Rani’.

While talking to the media, the actress stated: “I thought the memes were hilarious. I kept sharing them with Varun, Sharat (Katariya) and my friends.”

Anushka further went on to say: “It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people’s head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale.”