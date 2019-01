Aparshakti Khurana to next feature in ‘ABCD 3’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Luka Chuppi’, is all set to mark his presence in another sequel ‘ABCD 3’ while he is also a part of a comedy show ‘Kanpur waale Khuranas’.

“I’m glad to be part of the ‘ABCD 3’ team. I’m very excited to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Remo,” Aparshakti said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to share the screen space once again with Varun,” added the actor, who will also be seen in “Luka Chuppi” and “Jabariya Jodi”.

According to a source, Aparshakti will essay “a quirky role and it is something that will take the audience and his fans by surprise”.

“He will be shooting for the film in Amritsar and London.” Touted to be one of India’s biggest dance movie “ABCD 3” is being directed by D’souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza.