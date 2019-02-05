Appear before CBI, Supreme Court orders Kolkata Police Chief

The Supreme Court has ordered Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and cooperate with the probe.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “We will direct the police commissioner to make himself available and fully cooperate. We will deal with contempt petition later.”

The top court, according to News18, also said that “no coercive steps, including arrest, shall be taken against Kumar”.

The Supreme Court bench also issued a notice to Kumar and sought his response before 20 February, the next date of hearing on the allegations by the CBI that he was tampering with electronic evidence and that the SIT headed by him provided the agency with doctored materials.