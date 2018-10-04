Apple displaces Google to become world’s top brand

San Francisco: Apple displaced Google to become the top brand in the world in 2018 while Facebook fell to ninth place in the top 100 brands globally.

According to global brand consultancy Interbrand’s “Best 100 Global Brands 2018” report, Amazon achieved a 56 per cent growth to become the third top brand globally. According to the ranking, Apple’s brand value grew 16 per cent (year-on-year) to $214.5 billion. It went on to become the first company in the US to hit the $1 trillion market cap.

“In second place, Google was up 10 per cent to $155.5 billion while Amazon is valued at $100.8 billion,” campaignlive.co.uk reported, citing the report findings.

Microsoft (valued at $92.7 billion) was fourth while Coca Cola (valued at $66.3 billion) came fifth followed by Samsung on sixth spot. Facebook’s brand value has declined 6 per cent this year in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

“A decade after the global financial crisis, the brands that are growing fastest are those that intuitively understand their customers and make brave iconic moves that delight and deliver in new ways,” Charles Trevail, Global Chief Executive of Interbrand, was quoted as saying.