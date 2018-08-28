Apple lends 7 Crores assistance to Kerala

US tech giant Apple has announced a donation of Rs. 7 crore towards the ongoing relief work for the catastrophic floods in Kerala.

“We’re heartbroken by the catastrophic flooding in Kerala. Apple is donating Rs. 7 crore to support the life-saving work Mercy Corps India and the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund are undertaking to support survivors, help those who have been displaced and rebuild homes and schools,” the Cupertino-based iPhone maker said in a statement.

Apple has also added support banners to its home page, along with App Store and iTunes Store, allowing customers to donate to Mercy Corps. Apple often uses the iTunes Store and App Stores to raise money for donation during major disasters.

“We have also activated a donation button on iTunes and the App Store so customers who wish to donate to Mercy Corps” efforts can do so easily,” Apple said.