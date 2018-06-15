Apple office places standing desk for employees to aid healthy lifestyle

As we all know that sitting for a longer period of time can cause dangerous diseases and problems in the body. Well! The famous multinational company Apple has a solution for it, it has placed standing desk for employees to aid a healthy lifestyle.

Apple is pretty secretive about what goes inside its spaceship-like campus. However, in a rare candid moment Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook revealed this dainty information in a Bloomberg interview with the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein.

“We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it’s much better for your lifestyle,” Cook said during the interview.

Interestingly, he even encouraged the billionaire financier and philanthropist to stand with him during the course of the interview, which is similar to a feature available on Apple Watch.