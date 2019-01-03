Arbaaz reveals jaw-dropping reason behind Salman’s no kissing policy on-screen| WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan who is one of the most well-known stars of the industry and have kept his dignity while doing films. His no kissing policy on-screen has not only made him earn respect but also his movies are a family watch. Recently, the Khan Brothers marked their presence at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ while Arbaaz Khan revealed a jaw-dropping and funny reason behind Salman’s no kissing policy on-screen.

In one of the promos, shared by Sony TV Entertainment on Instagram, Salman can be heard saying, “Dekho kiss toh main karta nahi screen pe toh mujhe toh koi farak padta nai (See, I don’t kiss anyone on screen so it doesn’t matter to me).”

To which, his brother Arbaaz quickly added, “Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki on-screen zaroorat hi nahi padti (He does it so often off-screen that he doesn’t need to do it on-screen),” leaving everyone in the audience in splits.

Watch the video: