Are you a lipstick lover? Here are top 5 trending lip colour!

Girls are obsessed with lipsticks and the different shades that give them a perfect look on any occasion. Believe it or not but your face looks incomplete without a lip color after getting ready for a party or any special occasion.

We tend to make a collection of different shades of lipstick but some of us even get confused with several shades of one particular colour and also cannot make out which particular shade will look good on our face.

Well, not to worry! Here is the list of top 5 trending lip colour:-

1. Merry Mulberry

2. Apricot Nude Matte

3. Mac Cherish

4. Metallic Copper Brown

5. Flamingo Metallic Matte