Are you fed up of foot odour? Here are few home remedies to follow!

Are you fed up of foot odour? Does your foot odour make you feel low and embarrassing? Well, do not worry then because this is not a big problem but it can be an embarrassing problem and you might be suffering from bromodrosis. But there are several home remedies in order to get rid of this problem instead of preferring to any medicines as it can also harm more than doing good.

Check out few home remedies:-

1. Black Tea- Boil two black tea bags in three cups of hot water. Add some more water to lower the temperature of the solution. Soak your feet in it for 15 to 20 minutes. Do this daily for about a week.

2. Vinegar- Prepare a mixture of one-half cup of vinegar and 4 pints (8 cups) of hot water. Soak your feet in it for 10 to 15 minutes. Finally, wash your feet thoroughly with soap to remove the vinegar smell.

3. Baking Soda- Add baking soda in warm water (one tablespoon for every quart of water) and soak your feet in it for 15 to 20 minutes every night for one week. You can also sprinkle baking soda in both your shoes and socks before wearing them.

4. Boric Acid- Dust a little boric acid powder on your sweaty feet for a few days to get rid of foot odor. You can also mix one-half cup each of boric acid and white vinegar in two cups of water. Spray the inside of your shoes with it.

5. Lavender oil- Put a few drops of lavender essential oil in warm water. Soak your feet in it for 15 to 20 minutes. Repeat twice daily for a few days.