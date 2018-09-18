Arjun is my most compatible co-star: Parineeti Chopra

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Namaste England’ along with Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, said that Arjun is the most compatible co-star, honest friend and trustworthy mentor to her.

Arjun and Parineeti share a close bond, and the latter has always vowed to protect him from anything.

In a long Instagram post, she had written, “As I stand at the eve of the trailer launch of arguably my biggest film, I cant help but feel a little emotional. This was a film I had dreamt of doing for a long time, and when I stood on the set in a traditional Indian outfit for the very first time, I felt like I was home. I dont think I would have wanted to share this journey with anybody else but Arjun.

“He is my most compatible co star, trustworthy mentor and honest friend. I can totally be myself and never have to apologise for it. Non judgemental and caring, Arjun has truly taught me how to handle this complex industry and business. He has the right to scream at me when I mess up, and vice versa. 3am friend? Totally. Everyone knows him for his intelligence and knowledge about this business, his witty humour but for me its his family values and beautiful upbringing that sets him apart as a person. I dont know if we realise it, we are same-same but different.

“Thanks baba for being my bouncing board, my partner in crime and my true true true friend. Thankyou for understanding me even when I dont say anything! Thankyou for always listening, whether its my rubbish or my advice!! I hope this friendship continues forever, and also show in the beautiful love story we have made in Namaste England. No this is NOT a plug in for the film, this is an honest thank you note to my teacher, because baba you’ve truly taught me a lot (also because we will never say such nice things in person ??)! Love you! Now please RTGS 75 million my bank account by Monday thanks.”