Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora’s wedding next on card!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who have been grabbing headlines for their alleged relationship, is all set to have a Christian wedding if the rumors are to be believed. The duo has been spotted several times at their secret dates and parties leading to rumored news of their wedding soon.

However, according to the latest buzz, Arjun and Malaika are all set to put a ring on it with a Christian wedding in April this year. News is that the couple have also bought an apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Lokhandwala area in Andheri.

Last month, Arjun Kapoor was spotted hanging out with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor and Gauri Khan at a restaurant in Mumbai. Malaika was in an elegant white dress and Arjun wore a checked shirt and jeans.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is all set for the release of his next film India’s Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is prepping for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. Malaika Arora is a judge on the popular reality show, India’s Got Talent and was last seen in a special dance number in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha.