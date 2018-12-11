Arjun’s priceless reaction to Maliaka Arora’s yoga pose on instagram

Mumbai: After a series of rumors about Arjun Kapoor and Maliaka Arora dating each other, the duo themselves have given hint by commenting on each other’s post on Instagram and also by getting snapped by the paparazzi on their secret and silent dates together. While the alleged couple have not given an official confirmation of dating each other but their reactions work as a hint for people to guess what’s cooking in between both of them.

So, earlier today, Malaika posted a photo of herself while doing yoga. The diva was seen wearing a black sports bra teamed up with black tights which were showcasing her perfect washboard abs and well-sculpted body. While this post of Malaika was about some yoga class, Arjun commented on it saying “Regular Monday morning”. The Chhaiya Chhaiya fame also replied to the comment tagging him and writing “#malaikasmondaymotivation” and we can’t stop crushing over this adorable duo. First, check out the pic on which he commented.

Here is the picture of Maliaka:-