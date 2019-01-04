Arms supplier arrested in UP by NIA in connection with new IS module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an arms supplier in connection with its ongoing probe into the new Islamic State (IS) module ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’ and senior NIA official informed that the agency has arrested 21-year-old Naeem in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The official said that Naeem has been involved in the supply of weapons to the accused persons in the case, who were allegedly planning to attack some political personalities and security establishments as well as crowded places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

On December 26, the NIA arrested 10 persons, including group leader Mufti Mohammad Suhail, after the counter-terror probe agency carried out searches at 17 places — six in east Delhi’s Jafarabad area, six in Amroha, two each in Lucknow and Hapur and one in Meerut.

The agency also seized a country-made rocket launcher, 12 pistols, 112 alarm clocks, 100 mobile phones, 135 SIM cards, several laptops and various electronic gadgets, besides 150 rounds of ammunition.