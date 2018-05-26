Army foils infiltration bid in north Kashmir, four militants killed

According to the information given by the officials, four militants were killed as the Indian army foiled an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Tanghdar sector on Saturday morning. “An infiltration bid was foiled in Tangdhar sector early this morning. Four terrorists were killed while attempting to cross the border into India. The operation is in progress,” said defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia. This is the first infiltration bid to be foiled near the line of control (LoC) with Pakistan since…

