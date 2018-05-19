Army foils infiltration bid on loC, three militants killed

Srinagar: Defence Ministry spokesman today informed that three infiltrating militants have lost their lives on the line of Control (loC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movements on the loC. A group of terrorists was found trying to infiltrate into the Indian side in Kawnar area, the spokesman said. "They were challenged after which they fired at the troops. Three terrorists were killed while searches are still going on as two others are…

Srinagar: Defence Ministry spokesman today informed that three infiltrating militants have lost their lives on the line of Control (loC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movements on the loC. A group of terrorists was found trying to infiltrate into the Indian side in Kawnar area, the spokesman said.

“They were challenged after which they fired at the troops. Three terrorists were killed while searches are still going on as two others are believed to have escaped and are in hiding,” he added.