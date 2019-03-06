Arshad Warsi thanks ‘Pagalpanti’ cast for keeping him comfortable

Actor Arshad Warsi is presently occupied with shooting of his next project “Pagalpanti” and has expressed happiness for the comfort and support he is getting from the cast of the film.

Arshad took to Twitter on Tuesday night and thanked the film’s cast for keeping him comfortable.

“I am thoroughly enjoying working on ‘Pagalpanti’ thanks to Ileana D’cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla .The crew that has kept me so happy and comfortable… Thank you,” Arshad tweeted.

The 50-year-old actor also wished Saurabh Shukla, who turned 56 on Tuesday. rshad, who was last seen onscreen in “Total Dhamaal”, described him as “super talented” on screen and even more super in person.

“Pagalpanti” also stars Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz and Anil Kapoor among many others.