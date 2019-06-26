Arvind Kumar appointed as New Intelligence Bureau Head

New Delhi: The government today appointed Arvind Kumar as the new Intelligence Bureau, will replace Rajiv Jain at the top post. new chiefs of the country’s two intelligence units. Samant Goel, who was in charge of operations of the country’s external intelligence agency — the Research and Analysis Wing or RAW — will take over as its chief, replacing Anil Dhamsana.

Both Goel and Kumar are IPS officers from the 1984 batch. Goel has helped handle the Punjab militancy when it was at its peak in the 1990s and was posted in Dubai and London. “He was posted as in-charge consular in Dubai and also in London,” a senior officer in the home ministry said.

Arvind Kumar, an officer from the Assam Meghalaya cadre, headed the agency in Bihar. Before that, he looked after its administration and inquiry branches for long.